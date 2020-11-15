- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring The Undertaker's most destructive table moves. The collection included Undertaker sending Shawn Michaels off Hell in a Cell and through an announce table, chokeslamming Brock Lesnar through a table, and giving Edge a last ride through two tables.

- The WWE documentary, Brothers of Destruction, is now available on-demand on the WWE Network. Below is a clip of the history between The Undertaker and Kane.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group included: Shotzi Blackheart, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair / Ruby Riott.