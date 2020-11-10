Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae has been announced for tomorrow's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The storyline is that Storm has promised to get revenge for Shotzi Blackheart after LeRae destroyed Blackheart's mini-tank on last week's NXT show.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

* Can Xia Li end her losing streak vs. Raquel Gonzalez?

* Breezango gets their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Will Johnny Gargano break his championship curse as he defends the NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent