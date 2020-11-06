Carmella has officially returned to the WWE SmackDown brand.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode opened up with Sasha Banks retaining her SmackDown Women's Title over Bayley. After the match, Banks posed on the stage until Carmella hit her with a sneak attack, and laid her out again. Carmella then posed above Banks before returning to the backstage area.

Carmella was revealed to be the mystery woman behind a series of vignettes that ended during the October 3 SmackDown episode. She appeared last week for another backstage segment and warned that she would prove why she's untouchable on this week's show. Until appearing on SmackDown in the recent mystery vignettes, Carmella had been away from WWE since May. Her last match was at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in late May, where she worked the MITB Ladder Match for the RAW Women's Title. Her last SmackDown match came on April 25, where she defeated Mandy Rose in a MITB qualifying match.

Stay tuned for more on Carmella's return and the new feud with Banks. Above and below are a few shots from tonight's return, plus Bayley vs. Banks: