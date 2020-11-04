Raw Superstar Cedric Alexander, who joined The Hurt Business back in September, recently addressed the comparisons between his stable and The Nation of Domination.

In a chat with TV Insider, Alexander said The Hurt Business was "a positive spin on strong, Black men" and not a stable that symbolizes racial injustice or lack of race representation.

"When we first started, people might say, 'Oh, this is another Nation of Domination,'" said Alexander. "I feel like the group is a positive spin on strong, Black men. At the same time, we don't want to spread the idea that race is the driving force."

Alexander said that it just so happens that The Hurt Business is made up of "four, strong, Black men who believe in themselves."

"That's a great thing to have on TV right now, especially when racial injustice is still prevalent and things are looked at so negatively. When you have four men with a positive goal in mind to succeed and be the best they can be, why not go for it?"

When asked to predict the future path of The Hurt Business, Alexander said his immediate goal was to win the Raw Tag Team Championship along with Shelton Benjamin.

"Right now the main goal is to have everyone draped in gold," he said. "Me and Shelton going after the Raw tag team titles starting with a win over New Day in a non-title match.

"Long-term we want to take over WWE. I know Bobby is busy defending the United States championship. Maybe the United States championship needs to be transferred to someone else in the group with Bobby wanting a bigger prize."

As noted, Alexander recently spoke of the frustrations he endured before turning heel and joining The Hurt Business.