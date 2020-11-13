Liv Morgan has qualified for the Women's Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, and former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green has made her arrival on the SmackDown brand.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode saw Morgan win a Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier over Green, Tamina Snuka and Natalya. The match started out as a Triple Threat, but Green was added to the match right before it began. Green was barely seen during the match after getting dropkicked off the apron to the floor by Morgan early on. Morgan ended up pinning Snuka for the pin to win.

The storyline was that Green had some affiliation with WWE Producer Adam Pearce. An earlier backstage segment saw Natalya enter Pearce's office to complain about being in the qualifier. Natalya stormed off after being informed of the Triple Threat, when Green appeared and smiled at Pearce.

Morgan joins Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott as confirmed members of the Women's Team SmackDown. Two more Superstars will be qualified soon.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live on November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the current Survivor Series card, along with a few shots from tonight's qualifier:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)