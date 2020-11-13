Chelsea Green reportedly broke her wrist during Friday's WWE SmackDown debut.

As noted, Green made her blue brand arrival in the Survivor Series qualifier that featured winner Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Green barely worked the match and disappeared early on after getting kicked off the apron by Morgan.

In an update, PWInsider reports that several sources are saying Green broke her wrist in the match. There is no word yet on how long she will be out of action.

Stay tuned for updates on Green's status.

UPDATE: WWE issued the following statement and confirmed that Green injured her left wrist.