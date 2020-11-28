Earlier today, as part of a post on his WrestlingGenius subreddit, Chris Hero (former WWE Superstar Kassius Ohno) gave an update about his current wrestling status.

Chris Hero shared that he's far from done with wrestling and will return to the ring when "the circumstances and situations are right." Hero also revealed that for the last 6 months he turned down a number of companies and if he wanted to coach/produce he could have a job tomorrow.

Hero wrote, "Oh and, before anyone asks or infers, I am far from done wrestling. If I wanted to hang it up and coach/produce I could have a job tomorrow. I've turned down a number of companies in the last 6 months- not because they've been terrible offers or anything but because I'm just not ready. I will come back when the circumstances and situations are right. Trust me, it *kills* me to not be out there doing what I love. The time will come and when it does it will be spectacular. In the meantime, I appreciate all of your patience. Take care & stay safe!"

WWE released him back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Hero also wrestled in several other promotions such as ROH, Chikara, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Pro Wrestling Noah, and CZW.

To read his full post, please click here.

