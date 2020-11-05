AEW star Chris Jericho has received a lot of backlash for his tweet on Tuesday night about the results of the 2020 U.S. Elections being delayed due to voting ballots not being completely tabulated in several states.

Jericho tweeted, "Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race?"

Many of Jericho's peers in the wrestling business, including his close friend Lance Storm, lashed out at The Demo God for his tweet.

"The 2000 election took a month to finally be decided. Not exactly the first time ever. I cut promos about this in WCW," wrote Storm.

Big Swole said she was "thankful to the citizens" for counting the votes, especially since a number of them have been mailed-in due to the pandemic.

"To my knowledge this is the second time but to answer your question; no its not strange to me. Actually I'm pretty thankful to the citizens that are counting these votes especially during a pandemic. I pray they are safe & have all the help to ensure a speedy yet truthful count."

Meanwhile, several WWE Superstars also responded to Jericho. While MVP asked Jericho to delete the tweet, Tucker wrote, "It's almost like 2000 never happened."

NXT's Bronson Reed simply wrote, "Y2Jump to conclusions" in his tweet.

Check out the tweets below:

The 2000 election took a month to finally be decided. Not exactly the first time ever. I cut promos about this in WCW. ????? https://t.co/ZclLP6jjG8 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 4, 2020

To my knowledge this is the second time but to answer your question; no its not strange to me. Actually I'm pretty thankful to the citizens that are counting these votes especially during a pandemic. I pray they are safe & have all the help to ensure a speedy yet truthful count. https://t.co/6OEZv0Ww0o — Director of Apesh!t: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) November 4, 2020

I''s almost like 2000 never happened ??????? https://t.co/CJScqqWunv — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) November 4, 2020

Delete this. ?? — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020