Chris Jericho is set to reveal his new Painmaker Apparel Collection during tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Jericho is releasing the new collection in conjunction with Champion Apparel.

The artwork for the collection is based on Jericho's "Painmaker" character from New Japan Pro Wrestling, and is heavily influenced by Japanese culture and lettering. The line, available now at Painmaker.store, includes men's & women's t-shirts, sweatshirts, rolled cuff t-shirts, and tracksuits.

"As I continue to expand the Jericho brand, a clothing line was the natural next step," said Jericho in a press release. "But Painmaker Apparel is more than just a collection of great quality clothing with a rubber stamp design. Each item in this collection has been individually patterned and influenced by the 60 tours of Japan I've experienced over the last 30 years. As a result, when you wear Painmaker Apparel, you'll feel stylish, sassy and quite simply ....cool AF!"

Tonight's Dynamite show will also see Jericho team with Jake Hager to face Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

You can see several photos of the items below in Jericho's Instagram post:

