AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes recently told Bleacher Report that he is keen to pursue a career in politics after his wrestling career.

Cody said he is likely to retire from wrestling in another five years and run for the Senate in his home state of Georgia.

"I'm 35, and I said I only wanted to wrestle for five more years," said Cody. "I have political aspirations. I would love to run for the Senate in the great state of Georgia. I want to help with the sphere of influence I have created.

"I always say if you do the work, it will pay off. That is why I love Brandi. She is so incredibly hardworking, and we have to remind each other to be present often, but when we are it's very special," he added.

If he succeeds as a politician, Cody will be following in the footsteps of Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs, the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and Matt Morgan, the current mayor of the city of Longwood, Florida.

Cody, announced as a celebrity judge on TBS' upcoming talent show Go-Big Show, also aspires to dip his toes into the world of acting.

"I have a ton of desire to do more acting so long as it doesn't conflict with my job here," he said. Cody had previously portrayed the character of Derek Sampson on Arrow and also made a brief appearance on Syfy show Warehouse 13.

Looking ahead to Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Cody said the event might be a defining moment for AEW.

"I think this could end up being the PPV that defines us," he said. "The Bucks vs. FTR is a match that has been building for many years. Page and Omega are two of the best bell-to-bell wrestlers ever. You have Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston. You have John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy for that meta-loving fan. I think everyone has the intention of stealing the show."

Cody will be defending his TNT Championship against Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear.