NJPW is running both the World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournaments at the same time this year. The finals for both tournaments take place on December 11 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the current standings:

World Tag League Standings

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA 8 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 8 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 6 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 6 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 6 points

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 6 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 4 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 2 points

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

* Master Wato 8 points

* Hiromu Takahashi 8 points

* Taiji Ishimori 8 points

* El Desperado 6 points

* SHO 6 points

* BUSHI 6 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi 4 points

* Robbie Eagles 4 points

* DOUKI 0 points

* Yuya Uemura 0 points

The BOTSJ 27 tournament continues tomorrow with the following matches:

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yuya Uemura

* El Desperado vs. DOUKI

* Master Wato vs. SHO

* BUSHI vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi