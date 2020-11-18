Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote MLW's "The Restart" tonight. You can find our live coverage of the show at this link. Smith commented on tonight's match against MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and said it will be hard-hitting.

"It's going to be a hard-hitting affair," Smith said. "Fatu is so special of an athlete. I've seen the guy do a double-jump moonsault off the top rope. I have a huge amount of respect for him and the entire Anoa'i family."

While WWE NXT and AEW will both air later on, Smith said his goal is to deliver the match of the night with Fatu in tonight's MLW main event. He also commented on the huge opportunity that MLW Founder & CEO Court Bauer gave him when he returned to the company in January 2019.

"The wrestling business has always been in my blood," Smith said. "There is no magic pill or potion to success in wrestling, it's just hard work, day in and day out. That's a work ethic I learned from my grandfather Stu.

"When I came back to MLW, Court Bauer gave me a huge opportunity to show the world what I can do, and I'm always forever grateful for that. Wednesday night is a chance to see a lot of great wrestlers you haven't seen in a while, and people won't be disappointed with the hard-hitting, strong style they are going to see in my match against Fatu."

Smith confirmed that he will be a free agent soon as his current MLW contract expires in December. Smith last wrestled for WWE in 2011 but said a return to the company is possible. He was scheduled to be involved with the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony for his father earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to be delayed.

"I think it's definitely a possibility," he said of a WWE return. "In addition to the WWE Hall of Fame, I was also supposed to be touring regularly with All Japan Pro Wrestling. I had a big opportunity with their Champion Carnival tournament in April, but I couldn't travel to with the pandemic. I have a lot to think about and a lot of options to weigh, but I'm looking forward to seeing what transpires in my future. A return to WWE is very possible."