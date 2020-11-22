Before tonight's match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught up with Sports Illustrated. During the conversation, McIntyre hyped up his match against "The Big Dog."

"Roman is fully embracing his character, without restrictions, and he's gone to another level," McIntyre said. "He's got Paul Heyman by his side, and he's genuinely so compelling. This is the ultimate opportunity, in the ring with him, to prove I am the top guy in WWE. ... All eyes are always on Roman. This is my opportunity to prove I'm better."

On Friday's SmackDown, the two had an official contract signing for the PPV where the two Superstars went back and forth in conversation. Reigns ended it by telling McIntyre he will always be his favorite #2 and reiterated that sentiment in a tweet earlier today:

"Today there will be a lot of talk about 'legacy' and 'legend,'" Reigns wrote. "You don't get the chance to look back if you don't put in the work now. I am head of the table, Universal Champ, THE Champion of @WWE. @DMcIntyreWWE is a skilled, focused, and strong...#2. #SurvivorSeries #WitnessMe"

Survivor Series begins with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET and the main card starting at 7 pm ET.