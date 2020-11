This week's WWE Network additions will feature the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event, the WWE 24 documentary on Keith Lee, new non-WWE indie content, and a new "Drew & A" episode with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interviewing actor Matthew McConaughey.

For the "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event on Sunday, a thirty-minute pre-show is scheduled to air at 6:30pm ET. The main Takeover show will then begin at 7pm ET.

Below are the new Network additions for this week:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

* Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory with guest Apollo Crews - 10am ET on demand (free version)

* RAW Talk - 11:05pm ET (free version)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

* Alexa Bliss' Uncool with guest Jaret Reddick - 10am ET on demand (free version)

* The Best of The New Day - 12pm ET on demand (free version)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

* RAW from November 2, 2020 - 9am ET on demand (free version)

* The Bump with guest Isaiah "Swerve" Scott - 10am ET (free version)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

* Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling Show, "Underdogs" episode - 10am ET on demand (free version)

* NXT UK - 3pm ET

* This Week In WWE - 7pm ET

* NXT from December 2, 2020 - 10pm ET on demand

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's Swerve City Podcast - 10am ET on demand (free version)

* 205 Live - 10pm ET

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

* WWE Main Event from November 19, 2020 - 9am ET on demand

* Talking Smack - 10am ET on demand (free version)

* Drew McIntyre's Drew & A with guest Matthew McConaughey - 10am ET on demand (free version)

* The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Eddie Dennis - 12pm ET on demand

* EVOLVE 137 - 12pm ET on demand

* ICW Fight Club 148 - 12pm ET on demand

* wXw Catch Grand Prix #3 - 12pm ET on demand

* Talking Smack - 2pm ET

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

* SmackDown from November 6, 2020 - 9am ET on demand (free version)

* WWE 24: Keith Lee - 10am ET on demand

* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 Pre-show - 6:30pm ET

* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 - 7pm ET

* WWE 24: Keith Lee - immediately following Takeover