This week's WWE Network additions will feature the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event, the WWE 24 documentary on Keith Lee, new non-WWE indie content, and a new "Drew & A" episode with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interviewing actor Matthew McConaughey.
For the "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event on Sunday, a thirty-minute pre-show is scheduled to air at 6:30pm ET. The main Takeover show will then begin at 7pm ET.
Below are the new Network additions for this week:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
* Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory with guest Apollo Crews - 10am ET on demand (free version)
* RAW Talk - 11:05pm ET (free version)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
* Alexa Bliss' Uncool with guest Jaret Reddick - 10am ET on demand (free version)
* The Best of The New Day - 12pm ET on demand (free version)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
* RAW from November 2, 2020 - 9am ET on demand (free version)
* The Bump with guest Isaiah "Swerve" Scott - 10am ET (free version)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
* Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling Show, "Underdogs" episode - 10am ET on demand (free version)
* NXT UK - 3pm ET
* This Week In WWE - 7pm ET
* NXT from December 2, 2020 - 10pm ET on demand
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's Swerve City Podcast - 10am ET on demand (free version)
* 205 Live - 10pm ET
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
* WWE Main Event from November 19, 2020 - 9am ET on demand
* Talking Smack - 10am ET on demand (free version)
* Drew McIntyre's Drew & A with guest Matthew McConaughey - 10am ET on demand (free version)
* The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Eddie Dennis - 12pm ET on demand
* EVOLVE 137 - 12pm ET on demand
* ICW Fight Club 148 - 12pm ET on demand
* wXw Catch Grand Prix #3 - 12pm ET on demand
* Talking Smack - 2pm ET
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
* SmackDown from November 6, 2020 - 9am ET on demand (free version)
* WWE 24: Keith Lee - 10am ET on demand
* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 Pre-show - 6:30pm ET
* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 - 7pm ET
* WWE 24: Keith Lee - immediately following Takeover