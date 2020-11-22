- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the craziest Survivor Series betrayals.

- WWE is currently livestreaming the best RAW vs. SmackDown matches at Survivor Series, which you can check out below. Tonight's PPV begins at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET).

- WWE Hall of Fame Edge gave thanks to The Undertaker for his 30 years in pro wrestling.

"30 years competing at the very pinnacle of any industry is unheard of," Edge wrote. "Let alone the wrestling industry, which ages you in dog years. I cannot stress that enough. We won't see something like this again. I've had the pleasure of being a small part of that ride. Thanks, Deadman. #Undertaker30"

The Undertaker is set to receive a final farewell at tonight's PPV.