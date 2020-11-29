WWE announced Ember Moon has officially joined Shotzi Blackheart's team for the upcoming women's WarGames at NXT TakeOver on December 6. Two more partners have yet to be announced, but Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai are potential picks.

Team Shotzi will be going up against Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Rquel Gonzalez. You can check out Moon joining Shotzi in the video above.

Below is the updated TakeOver lineup:

Men's WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch).

WarGames Advantage: The Kings

Women's WarGames

Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, TBA, and, TBA

WarGames Advantage: TBD

NXT North American Championship

Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes