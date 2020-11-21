It was announced in the Eck's Files that every ROH title will be defended at Final Battle.

So that means that ROH World Champion RUSH, World Television Champion Dragon Lee, and the World Six-Man Tag Team Champions MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus) will be defending their titles.

Jonathan Gresham will also have to defend both the Pure Title and the World Tag Team Title with Jay Lethal.

In the Eck's Files, it was also announced that Tony Deppen has been signed to compete at the event. Deppen was recently part of the ROH Pure Title Tournament.

As we noted earlier this week, the Final Battle PPV will be on December 18.

