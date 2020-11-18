History's hit series Pawn Stars featured a fake action figure of WWE Legend Kamala last night.

A seller named Erik visited the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas and was looking to sell a classic Kamala action figure from Hasbro. He noted that he purchased the figure at an estate sale, and was looking to get $7,500 for it.

Pawn Stars employee Chumlee mentioned The Ugandan Giant passing away earlier this year, and talked about his career some. He also talked about how this figure is a "Holy Grail" item for collectors. The shop brought in an expert, Steve Johnston of Rogue Toys, to look at the item. He confirmed that this figure would be a top item for wrestling toy collectors, but determined that the figure brought in by Erik was a fake.

Chumlee ended up passing on purchasing the item.

The segment aired during the "Rick's Gone with the Wind" episode from Season 18. Video can be seen above.