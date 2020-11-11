WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor is scheduled to speak during next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that next week's show will see Balor give a live address to his fans for the first time since suffering the jaw injury during the win over Kyle O'Reilly at the "Takeover: 31" event on October 4. Balor is set to give an update on his status and the NXT Title next week.

Balot underwent surgery to repair his jaw on Friday, October 9, with Dr. Patel and Dr. Edgarsosa at the Orlando Center for Advanced Plastic Surgery. The jaw was broken in two places. One of the fractures went into Balor's tooth and after the tooth was removed, his jaw was wired shut to restore his bite and help align the fractures. Doctors then screwed three plates in to fixate the fractures for what he called a quick recovery. No wires were needed after the operation.

There was never a timetable given for Balor's return, but the usual recovery time for a broken jaw is around 6 weeks. It was reported in late October that WWE was not looking to strip Balor of the title.

WWE has also announced a big title match for next Wednesday's NXT show. The match will see NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defend against Rhea Ripley. Ripley and Shirai did not appear live on this week's NXT show, but there was a Prime Target preview video for the match.

Stay tuned for more on next week's NXT episode.