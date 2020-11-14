WWE on FOX asked the question, "If @undertaker has ONE MORE match it should be with:" on Twitter and NXT Champion Finn Balor made it known that he would like to be the next opponent.

Balor had simply replied to WWE on FOX's tweet with a photo of a "Fanasty Matches" card.

Last year in January, Balor did speak about how Undertaker was his dream opponent with "Inside The Ropes."

"Obviously, the kid Finn Balor wants to face the Undertaker," Balor said. "And obviously time is running out with Undertaker, obviously who knows when his last match is gonna be or what his last match will be. But with what's on the line with The Beast, [Brock Lesnar], and how long is he gonna be around, we don't know. Honestly, I'd take either one."

As noted, at Survivor Series on November 22, there will be The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" segment to celebrate his 30th anniversary.