- The WWE Performance Center just posted this behind-the-scenes video on WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro and the recent NXT Women's Battle Royal, which saw Candice LeRae win to earn a "Takeover: 31" title shot from NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Shirai retained in that match.

Catanzaro talks about how Naomi and RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston are her inspirations for battle royals as they always try to find athletic ways to stay in the Royal Rumble matches. Catanzaro also showed how friend and partner Kayden Carter helped her recreate one of Kofi's famous Rumble saves.

Catanzaro commented on how we've seen a new version of herself as of late.

"It was definitely kind of a new me, my new attitude. Like, be more of myself. I feel like it's been helping a lot, and so I think that showed [in the match]. You know, let that aggression out a little bit more. I'm ready to do whatever it takes," she said.

- Corey Graves will interview RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali during this week's "After The Bell" podcast, which drops on Thursday. Ali will discuss how early talks with Triple H, his role in RETRIBUTION, and more. Below is WWE's announcement on this week's episode:

RETRIBUTION's Mustafa Ali guests on WWE After the Bell RETRIBUTION has come for Corey Graves. This week on WWE After the Bell, Mustafa Ali sits down with The Savior of Misbehavior to discuss the myriad challenges and frustrations that led him down his current road as the leader of Monday Night Raw's resident renegades. In a revealing interview, Ali opens up about how he nearly quit wrestling before his debut in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, his earliest conversations with Triple H about becoming a WWE Superstar and his heartbreaking 2019 injury. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

- 2K and WWE Games have announced the first roster update for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game. The update features several Superstars and Hall of Famers - Bill Goldberg, The Ultimate Warrior, Lita, Batista, The Usos, Eddie Guerrero, Trish Stratus, Ruby Riott, and Booker T. The updates will run on Friday, November 6; Wednesday, November 11; Wednesday, November 18.

