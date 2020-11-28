Former ROH and Impact star Jimmy Rave announced that he's retiring from the ring due to an infection that caused doctors to amputate his left arm above the elbow.

Jimmy Rave was trained by Murder One and made his wrestling debut in 1999.

Rave debuted with ROH in 2003. While with the promotion he won the Trios Tournament in 2006 with Alex Shelley and Abyss.

After he left ROH in 2007, he went to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (Impact Wrestling). Rave tagged with AEW star Lance Archer during his time with TNA and they were known as The Rock 'n Rave Infection. Christy Hemme was also in the group.

Jimmy Rave was the first-ever Great Championship Wrestling Champion. He also held several titles such as the CZW Iron Man Championship, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship, and the NWA Wildside Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Below is his full statement:

"I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me and I have a new reality. This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in ring career. I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank You to all of my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type. If you have questions or comments please feel free to DM me. Please take your health much more seriously than I did. I am sorry for anyone I have let down. Support pro wrestling! -Jimmy Rave"