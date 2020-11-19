Former WWE enhancement talent Sylvano Sousa has reportedly passed away yesterday due to complications from COVID-19.

Sousa worked with WWE in the 70s / early 80s and found some success as a midcard wrestler in Canada. He was also the promoter of Atlantic Wrestling Federation, where he ran shows in New England that featured stars like Rick Martel, King Kong Bundy, and Matt Bloom (aka Prince Albert).

As seen in the video below, Sousa was inducted into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the friends and family of Sylvano Sousa.

william walkowitz contributed to this article.