FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list.

The magazine made the announcement today and congratulated the tag team formerly known as The Revival.

"Congratulations to @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR for being ranked #1 in the inaugural PWI #TagTeam50! Preorder your print copy of our Tag Team Special—featuring a Hotseat interview with FTR and MUCH MORE—at https://tagteam50.com," PWI wrote.

Criteria for the list includes momentum, wins & losses, chemistry, activity, and the "It" factor. The evaluation period ran from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020.

The top 10 list looks like this:

1. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

2. Kenny Omega and Adam Page

3. Golden Role Models (Bayley and current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks)

4. The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander)

5. The Street Profits (current SmackDown Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

6. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)

7. Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M)

8. The New Day (Big E, current RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

9. Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and current RAW Women's Champion Asuka)

10. Roppongi 3k (Yoh and Sho)

The issue can be pre-ordered now via TagTeam50.com, and features an exclusive interview with FTR. You can see the cover below: