Former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Gillberg [real name Duane Gill] has been released from ICU after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, according to former WWE SmackDown star James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth took to Twitter on Thursday to provide an update on his good friend's health.

"Hey everyone, Happy Thanksgiving. I just got off the phone with Duane Gill, the wife of Gillberg," said Ellsworth. "She wanted to let everyone know what's going on with Duane. He had a heart attack yesterday. But he is doing good now and just got out of ICU."

Ellsworth said Gillberg is expected to be back home soon and start transitioning into getting back to normal.



"Please send your prayers to Gillberg and his family at this time. We hope he will be home soon and back to his normal, funny, goofy self. Take care, guys and God bless you all. Stay safe," added Ellsworth.

Gillberg had multiple stints working as a WWE talent, with his first run coming between 1991 and 1994 when he served the role of a jobber. In 1998, he was brought back at Survivor Series to face Mankind in the first round of the tournament to crown a new WWE Champion.

In the wake of Goldberg's popularity, WWE repackaged Gill as a parody version of the WCW mega star. During that time, Gillberg also defeated Christian to capture the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship.

You can see Ellsworth's video message below: