A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for "The Super Genie" Melissa Coates.

According to the GoFundMe, doctors observed several artery blockages in her leg. Despite several procedures to save her leg, doctors observed that the blockages were spreading and so they had to amputate her left leg from the knee down.

The campaign is to help her with her medical bills. She will be out of work for an indefinite amount of time.

Coates was trained by Killer Kowalski and wrestled in the former WWE developmental territories OVW and Deep South Wrestling. She is also a former professional bodybuilder.

Coates is currently Sabu's manager.

As of this writing, $1,095 has been raised. The goal is $50,000. For those who would like to donate can click here.

