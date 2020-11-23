One of The Undertaker's first defining victories came at WWF Survivor Series 1991, when he defeated the face of the Golden Era, Hulk Hogan, to win his first WWF Championship.

Hogan joined numerous personalities from across the wrestling world by thanking Taker for a truly illustrious career. The Immortal One praised The Phenom for three decades of amazing main event matches. Hogan referenced seeing Taker on the set of Suburban Commando, a movie that starred Hogan in the leading role, and how he urged him to meet Vince McMahon. Hogan has often claimed it was he who approached McMahon and encouraged him to sign the real-life Mark Callaway.

Hogab wrote, "Amazing career the Undertaker has had,30yrs of Main Events and always was nothing but money,I will never forget Taker on the set of Suburban Commando,I told him Vince needs to meet you,30 awesome years brother HH"

Taker beat Hogan for the world title at WWF Survivor Series 1991, but dropped it just days later. After taking the tombstone piledriver in the match's finish, Hogan claimed Taker hurt his neck when he executed the move. In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, Taker emphasized that he protected Hogan during the finisher and that Hogan's neck was nowhere near colliding with the mat, despite Hogan's claims.

"When I tell you I had the brother secure, he was secure," Taker said. "I give him the Tombstone, and as soon as my knees hit I hear 'Oh, you got me brother.' I'm like how in the world, I just crushed Hulk Hogan that's what's going through my head. They gave me the chance to run with the ball and I just hurt the golden goose.

"A lot of the boys came up to me and shook their head and said 'His head didn't get anywhere close to the mat,' then I watched it back and you can tell his head never touched. Now I'm in this precarious situation, I'm still green and now I have to confront the biggest face in wrestling ever and figure out what I'm going to do here. It's risking my professional career."

Taker said he believed Hogan's neck injury was all a set-up to ensure Hogan would get the title back, which he did just six days later at This Tuesday in Texas. The Deadman said he confronted Hogan about the situation at that show, and according to Taker, Hogan revealed everything he needed to know about the type of person he was.

"I said to him in San Antonio 'Terry, I watched it back and your head never hit?'" Taker said. "[Hogan] says 'Well brother, what it was is you had me so tight that when I came down, I had nowhere to move so that's what jammed my neck cause I couldn't move at all.' At that point I now know what you're all about and that's all I needed."

You can see Hogan's full tweet below: