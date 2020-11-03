Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

As the show begins, Scott D'Amore gets off the phone with John E. Bravo's doctors. Tommy Dreamer asks what he heard. D'Amore says that currently, he's in an induced coma. Dreamer is now on a mission to begin his search on who Bravo's assailant is.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a Bound For Glory rematch, where "The Undead Bride" Su Yung will put her Knockouts Championship on the line against "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo.

Knockouts Championship: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (w/Kimber Lee)

Su Yung looks to put on her red glove. As her back is turned, Deonna Purrazzo charges towards Yung with a dropkick. Yung picks Purrazzo up for a Panic Switch. Purrazzo slides out to try and put an armbar on but has no such luck. Purrazzo keeps on Yung's arm by stopping it in the corner. Yung gets a low back kick in before sending Purrazzo towards the middle turnbuckle. Yung follows it up with a palm strike. Both women run the ropes and crash in the middle of the ring with a double clothesline. Purrazzo looks for a cradle piledriver, Yung rolls through. Yung goes right for her mandible claw. Kimber Lee throws a chair in for Purrazzo. Both Purrazzo and Yung play tug a war before the chair drives itself into Purrazzo's midsection. The referee calls for the match to end in a no disqualification. Yung retains her championship!

Winner By Disqualification: Deonna Purrazzo

Post-Match: Yung goes after Lee with the chair before the camera cuts over to Mathews and Rayne, who run through what's to come on tonight's show.

Following that, we're about to see Heath sign his official contract with Impact! D'Amore has Heath's contract in his hands. But before he gives it to him, D'Amore thinks it might be best to have Heath sign it after he's fully cleared to compete. Heath is not too happy about D'Amore's decision, but he walks away, letting him know that he'll be back and in the clear sooner than he thinks.

After Heath and Rhino leave, Purrazzo's legal assistant, R.D. Evans, comes in to talk to D'Amore about what just happened towards the end of Purrazzo/Yung's match. D'Amore says that he'll give Purrazzo another chance to the title at Turning Point next Saturday.

Backstage:Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards are looking forward to teaming up later on tonight!

We head back to the ring to see two high flyers take it to the skies in an X-Division match!

Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

Both men lockup. Trey Miguel walks around Chris Bey while keeping him in a tight wrist hold. Bey reverses. They hit a stalemate. The tide changes with two deep arm drags from both men. Trey ducks the line with a flip. Trey lands a standing moonsault, then goes for a cover. Bey kicks out at 2. Bey connects his own defense then goes for a cover of his own. Trey kicks out at 2. Bey throws Trey face-first into the mat. He continues his defensive stride with a series of stomps to Trey's back. Trey gets up and tries to dig deep with a hard back elbow. Trey speeds things up with his colorful combination. Bey breaks Trey's chances of gaining a pinfall victory with a 2 count again. Bey flies in with an effortless cutter. Bey hooks the leg on Trey and gains the pinfall victory for this match!

Winner: Chris Bey

Madison Rayne welcomes us back with her "Locker Room Talk" show with co-host Johnny Swinger. Her guests this week are Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb With A "K"). Grace tells Rayne she's confident she'll find a partner before the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament in two weeks. Grace thinks maybe her and Dashwood might be an irresistible force. Dashwood would rather team with Rayne, so she asks her if she'd like to be her partner in the tournament. Rayne accepts her proposal. Grace looks completely confused and leaves the set.

After, Sherlock Tommy Dreamer starts questioning referee Brandon Tolle who happened to officiate the Fallah Bahh and Johnny Swinger match a few weeks back. Dreamer doesn't get much out of him, so the next two suspects come in: Swinger and Cody Deaner. They both are bickering amongst themselves. They have a scheduled match tonight to attend to. Dreamer tells them both to come back after their match.