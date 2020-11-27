There was a positive COVID-19 test at the last set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, which will carry the company to the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a few Impact wrestlers were notified that they needed to get checked due to a positive test, but they were not told who the positive was. Other people in the company were not notified.

One wrestler noted to the Observer that most of the wrestlers were not told and were upset at having to hear the news through backstage gossip.

The wrestler who tested positive was believed to be part of a group of several people who all traveled together, and are tight with each other.

It was noted that Impact has been lucky to have no positives up until now because they had only been doing temperature checks and not actual COVID-19 testing. Another Impact talent noted how they felt Impact was being very irresponsible as they are the only major wrestling company not doing coronavirus testing.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

