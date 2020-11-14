Impact Wrestling Turning Point takes place tonight, streaming exclusively on IMPACT Plus, or purchased individually through FITE. Be sure to join us for full live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET!
The show features newly crowned Impact World Champion Rich Swann going up against Sami Callihan. Also, Deonna Purrazzo gets a rematch against Impact Knockouts Champion Su Yung in a No DQ Title Match.
Below is the full card:
Impact World Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Impact Knockouts Championship (No DQ Match)
Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Impact World Tag Team Championship
The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers
"Defeat Rohit" Challenge for the X-Division Championship
Rohit Raju (c) vs. TBA
Chris Sabin and James Storm vs. Team XXXL
Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary
Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari
Moose vs. Willie Mack
Brian Myers vs. Swoggle