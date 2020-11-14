Impact Wrestling Turning Point takes place tonight, streaming exclusively on IMPACT Plus, or purchased individually through FITE. Be sure to join us for full live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET!

The show features newly crowned Impact World Champion Rich Swann going up against Sami Callihan. Also, Deonna Purrazzo gets a rematch against Impact Knockouts Champion Su Yung in a No DQ Title Match.

Below is the full card:

Impact World Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship (No DQ Match)

Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact World Tag Team Championship

The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers

"Defeat Rohit" Challenge for the X-Division Championship

Rohit Raju (c) vs. TBA

Chris Sabin and James Storm vs. Team XXXL

Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

Moose vs. Willie Mack

Brian Myers vs. Swoggle