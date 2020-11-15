Indie wrestler Alex Ocean has apologized after shouting "F--ck Eddie Guerrero" during his match yesterday at ICW: No Holds Barred.

Ocean tweeted the below statement. He apologized to the late WWE Hall of Famer's family and everyone else he offended.

I would like to issue an apology for words spoken by me during last night's show about the late Eddie Guerrero. During the heat of the moment I made a very tasteless comment in an attempt to attain cheap heat. I apologize to his family and everybody else I have offended. What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward.

November 13, 2020, marked 15 years since Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38.

(Part 2/2) What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward. — Ocean Can't Die (@thealexocean) November 15, 2020



