Jake Atlas vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has been announced for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.

The title will be on the line in the match. The bout was made after Legado del Fantasma helped Escobar defeat Atlas in a non-title match at Halloween Havoc on October 28, and then Atlas attacked the group, mainly Raul Mendoza, in the parking lot last Wednesday. As seen above, WWE just released video of Atlas attacking Joaquin Wilde in the parking lot before tonight's show.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight's NXT show at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Jake Atlas

* Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

* Can Xia Li end her losing streak vs. Raquel Gonzalez?

* Breezango gets their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Will Johnny Gargano break his championship curse as he defends the NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent