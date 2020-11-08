WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the Nothing Beats Experience podcast and revealed that has been diagnosed with a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Roberts was admitted to a hospital for a few days in late October after he "couldn't quit coughing and couldn't breathe." The pro wrestling legend initially thought he had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

"I wish I could say it was COVID, but it's not. What I've got is worse," said Roberts, before revealing that COPD had been passed down to him through his bloodlines. "It's hereditary stuff, man. Not your happy camper stuff."

He went onto add that being a lifelong smoker had aggravated his condition.

"Of course, I'm an ignorant son of b--ch because I smoke cigarettes. I'm a dumb f--k. I plead to everyone, just don't smoke and you'll live a much happier life," he added.

Robert delved further into the seriousness of his chronic disease and why he has to learn to live with it.

"When I don't get the right amount of oxygen into my blood, if I talk for 20 seconds, I'm done. I can't go anymore. This is going to be something I'll have to work with [for the rest of my life]."

The wrestling legend also thanked AEW for "giving a damn" about his condition. Roberts and Lance Archer made a brief appearance in a backstage segment on Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The duo were off AEW TV for nearly a month.

"They [AEW] actually care about us athletes and get us the help we need. They really cared for Lance [Archer] when he got the COVID. Sadly, I went down the very next night with this [lung disease].

"All I want to do is get out there [to the ring] and just do what I do man. That's all I want."

