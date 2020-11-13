A new tag team match has been added to the card for Saturday's Turning Point special from Impact Wrestling.

The match will see James Storm team with Chris Sabin to face Larry D and Acey Romero of Team XXXL. This makes 9 matches for Saturday's event.

Turning Point will air this Saturday, November 14, from Nashville, TN. The event will air exclusively on the Impact+ platform.

Below is the current card for tomorrow:

Impact World Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann (c)

No DQ Match for the Impact Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The North (c)

The Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X Division Title

TBA vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

Moose vs. Willie Mack

Swoggle vs. Brian Myers

Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie

James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero and Larry D