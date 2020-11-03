- Above is a new preview for this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring fallout from last Wednesday's Halloween Havoc special.

This week's show will also include an appearance by new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream, plus an appearance by Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, among others.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to air on Thursday's WWE Main Event episode:

* Erik vs. Titus O'Neil

* Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo

You can click here for spoilers from this week's Main Event tapings.

- WWE is indicating that this week's RAW marked the end of the Elias vs. Jeff Hardy feud after Hardy won the RAW opener, a Guitar on a Pole match. The feud between Elias and Hardy began back in the summer when the two Superstars were still on the SmackDown brand.

Below is video from tonight's Guitar on a Pole match, along with post-show video of Hardy reacting to the match. Hardy says the win was extremely satisfying because he's now up in the feud. Hardy also commented on how the guitar wouldn't break, so he smashed it into the pole out of frustration. Hardy did admit he likes Elias' "Amen" single, and said he's proud of The Drifter because his new "Universal Truth" album is good. Hardy also said he hopes Elias is in his rear view mirror now.