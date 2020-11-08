Alex Trebek passed away early this morning at the age of 80 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The Jeopardy! Twitter account confirmed the news today:

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex."

For wrestling fans, Trebek was a celebrity guest star at WrestleMania VII (1991) in Los Angeles. During the show, he worked as a ring announcer for the main event between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter. He also conducted backstage interviews, as seen in the clip below with Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the friends and family of Alex Trebek.



