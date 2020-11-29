- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the best Triple H and Stephanie McMahon moments.

- WWE is continuing its Black Friday deals with up to 75% off hundreds of items (plus an additional 25% off on orders over $25 with code: FRIDAY). The big sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm ET. The WWE website also has a "Cyber Monday" logo currently up, so expect more sales beginning early Monday.

- Jerry "The King" Lawler turns 71 years old today and is celebrating in Jacksonville, Florida with AEW announcer Jim Ross. Lawler's Cleveland Browns are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars later today, and the two wrestling legends are headed to the game.