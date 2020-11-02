The legendary Jim Cornette took to Twitter today and gave praise to the recent WWE NXT UK Title match between Ilja Dragunov and champion WALTER.

"Just saw Walter vs. Ilya from @NXTUK. If you've been wondering, THIS is what pro wrestling could have 'evolved' into had it not been commandeered by comedy writers and backyard cosplayers. A masterpiece of the true art of worked combat. Kudos to both," Cornette tweeted.

The match went just over 25 minutes and aired during NXT UK TV this past Thursday on the WWE Network. WALTER retained his title in the brutal bout, which is being called a Match of the Year candidate by many.

For those who missed it, Triple H also praised Dragunov vs. WALTER on Twitter.

Triple H wrote, "One of the most physical fights in a @WWE ring. If you haven't seen this #NXTUKTitle match...go watch it NOW on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK"

You can see a few videos on the match above & below, along with the tweets from Cornette and Triple H:

Just saw Walter vs. Ilya from @NXTUK . If you've been wondering, THIS is what pro wrestling could have "evolved" into had it not been commandeered by comedy writers and backyard cosplayers. A masterpiece of the true art of worked combat. Kudos to both. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 2, 2020