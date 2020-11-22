During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about Triple H and the fact that he went from 1996-2000 without losing on a pay-per-view clean. Ross said he would've never imagined that would be true, especially since Triple H was never somebody to complain about that stuff backstage.

"I've never heard Triple H refusing to do a job for anybody," Ross said. "He certainly would not tolerate that today if he had talents in NXT or whatever that didn't want to put somebody over. He wouldn't go along with it.

"Sometimes those things are overstated. I signed him to his biggest contract. I believed in Triple H from early on. I just don't know, man, I don't think that was ever a huge issue. If you didn't like Triple H or his relationship with Vince and Stephanie, now you're getting into a whole different area. You're overanalyzing the personal side of this sh** and it's unnecessary."

Ross also talked about the narrative that losing a match is always a negative for a wrestler. He talked about a conversation he used to have with talent back in the day, saying that nobody posts win - loss records, so why do you care so much?

"'Job' has a negative connotation," Ross said. "Like it's a go***mn kiss of death. Somebody should win, somebody should lose. It's all a team effort. I told the talents, USA today has yet to publish the wins and losses of pro wrestling. The only people that are making a big issue out of it seem to be you."

Ross also talked about the infamous Rikishi/Stone Cold feud and how Triple H was revealed as the mastermind behind the entire situation. He mentioned that WWEs pivot from Rikishi to Triple H as the attacker wasn't originally planned.

"I think it might have been a pivot," Ross said. "To eliminate Stone Cold from the premises, it certainly opened the door freely for the heel Triple H to walk through that door and conquer the kingdom. I think it was a pivot somewhere along the way, and I thought it was a good booking idea, a good audible."

