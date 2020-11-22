- Above is today's Survivor Series episode of WWE The Bump, streaming at 4 pm ET. The show features: Bruce Prichard, Sam Roberts, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, and Lana.

- On Twitter, John Cena gave props to The Undertaker before tonight's final farewell at Survivor Series.

"After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30"

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods.