John Cena Sr. is among the scores of wrestling fans who have changed their opinion about Roman Reigns over the past few months. During a recent appearance on Boston Wrestling MWF, Cena Sr. admitted that Reigns has started to win him over since turning heel.

"It's no secret I was not a fan of Reigns before," said Cena Sr. "As far as I'm concerned, this is the first time that WWE is using him properly. It must be the idea of Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon to turn him heel. It's the best thing they could have ever done."

While giving props to WWE for the manner in which the Reigns-Jey Uso storyline has been "written and interwoven," Cena Sr. felt WWE should have never booked Reigns as a cheerful babyface in the past.

"The mistake they made with Roman was, 'You don't like roast beef but I'm gonna shove it down your throat anyway.' What they should have done is kept him in a tweener role, where he could be either a nice guy or SOB depending on the day.

"When he was in the Shield, he was just a part of a faction. The other two carried him, and I think even Reigns will admit that. Now, they've brought him to a point where he belongs. They got rid of that Shield BS and now he's a terror."

Although Cena Sr. felt Reigns was "the man to beat right now" in WWE, he insisted there is no longer "a face of WWE."

"There will never be The Man or The Woman in WWE ever again," he stressed. "You're not gonna have The Rocks, Steve Austins, CM Punks, or John Cenas anymore.

"It's not going to happen because of the way the business has evolved. I repeat, nobody will ever carry that company again for the length of time that some of these past Superstars did," he said, while adding that his son, John Cena, was the last true face of the WWE.

Cena Sr. also addressed recent rumors that he was going to join Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction in AEW.

"I don't know what sources you have, and what you're drinking, but don't drink the coolaid as JBL would say. There's no truth to that."

However, Cena Sr. gave props to Jericho and Cody and said he was open to the idea of joining AEW.

"Listen, AEW, I wouldn't mind. If you need me, I'm here."

