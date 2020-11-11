WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano overcame his fear of wheels with the title win over Damian Priest at NXT's recent Halloween Havoc special, and now he's created his own "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" gimmick for his first title defense.

As seen below, Gargano has created a custom "Wheel of Challengers" to help determine tonight's opponent on NXT TV.

The wheel includes Priest, Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory, Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Kyle O'Reilly, Kushida, and Timothy Thatcher.

WWE previously teased that Gargano would be picking the opponent for tonight's title match, his first defense since winning the title from Priest on October 28. The storyline is that Gargano is looking to end his championship curse and keep the title for longer than usual. It was also teased that the mystery attacker with the Scream mask from Halloween Havoc may be revealed tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. The show will also feature Breezango challenging NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm.

You can see Gargano's "Wheel of Challengers" below: