- Above is the 104th episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts from Sheamus' personal YouTube channel. This episode features a "Flow Motion" full body workout with John Morrison.

Sheamus wrote in the video description, "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... Myself and John Morrison go all the way back and we've had some banger matches in the past. He went away for a while but JoMo is back in the WWE and I couldn't be happier, so this workout was 10 years in the making! John has one of the best physiques in wrestling history and it's down to particular functional training style Flow Motion Mixed with Parkour and everything in between. The guy is like the energizer bunny. We got this workout done in the RAW Underground ring at the WWE Thunderdome so we had to use what was available to get it done. But John being John meant that was not a problem and we still managed to get blown-up even though we both at big matches on RAW that night. So here it is, JoMo's FloMo workout... Brave Change."

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode will see Johnny Gargano try to break his championship curse as he defends his NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent. WWE is teasing that Gargano will be the one to pick the opponent for the match.

Below is the full announcement for the match, which also teases the reveal of the mystery attacker in the Scream Mask, who helped Gargano defeat Damian Priest for the title at the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special:

Johnny Gargano aims to break his championship curse against a "worthy opponent" Johnny Gargano has vowed to end his championship curse this week on NXT, and he says he'll do so against a "worthy opponent" this week on NXT. The first two-time NXT North American Champion is out to right what he calls the one blemish on his storied black-and-gold brand legacy. Both previous times Gargano has held a singles title in NXT, he lost in his first defense. His first North American Title reign lasted only 25 days, and he lost the NXT Championship in his first defense against Adam Cole last year. Who will Johnny Wrestling face, and will he finally put the curse to bed? Plus, will the NXT Universe come any closer to learning the identity of the masked assailant who helped him become champion?

- WWE has announced the following guests for The Bump tomorrow morning - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Pete Dunne and basketball star Tyrese Haliburton. The Bump airs on Wednesdays at 10am ET via the WWE Network and all WWE social media channels.

Evans will be there to discuss Hire Heroes USA and Veteran's Day, while The Godfather will discuss The Undertaker's 30th anniversary.

WWE Hall of Famer THE GODFATHER is coming to #WWETheBump with plenty of @Undertaker stories!#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/t5QXXhezbE — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 10, 2020