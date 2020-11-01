This week's Ring of Honor aired on TV over the weekend (HonorClub/FITE on Monday) and the show featured Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams in the Pure Title Tournament Finals. Gresham defeated Williams to become the first Pure Title Champion since 2006.

Along the way, Gresham was able to defeat Wheeler Yuta, Matt Sydal, and Josh Woods. Williams beat Rust Taylor, Fred Yehi, and Jay Lethal on his path to the finals.

Gresham is now a double champion as he also holds the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Lethal.

The Pure Championship was first created in 2004, and previously held by wrestlers like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Nigel McGuinness.