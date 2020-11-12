Former WWE Champion Kane recently sat down with WWE on Fox analyst Ryan Satin to preview The Undertaker's 30-year anniversary at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

When asked to name his three all-time favorite matches involving The Deadman, Kane said The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25, widely regarded as one of the greatest matches ever, is the clear-cut No. 1 on his list.

"That's one of the greatest wrestling matches in history," said Kane. "If someone had asked me, 'hey, what do you do for a living?,' I would have loved to say, 'watch this match. This is what professional wrestling is all about.'"

Kane picked his Inferno Match against The Undertaker at Unforgiven: In Your House 1998 as his second favorite match.

"Mostly because of how unique the match was," said The Big Red Machine. "The WrestleMania match [we had] a month before was pretty important since it was the first time Taker and Kane locked horns inside the ring.

"However, the Inferno Match took our rivalry to another level. It gave fans a spectacular visual experience with a ring surrounded by flames leaping up."

The third match on Kane's list is another Taker vs. HBK bout, the first-ever Hell in a Cell match in WWE history, at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997. It was at the end of that match when Kane made his official WWE TV debut.

"It was not only the first-ever Hell in a Cell match but also a fantastic match and will go down in WWE history.

Also, because the match ended with what I believe is the greatest debut in WWE history. Not because it was my debut but because the table was set up so well for me, for Kane, to finally arrive in WWE," added Kane.

While paying tribute to The Undertaker, Kane also shared interesting details of how his former tag team partner took him under his wing and saved his WWE career after his initial run as Isaac Yankem, DDS.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE on Fox with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Check out the full interview below: