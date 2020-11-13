AEW star Kenny Omega has been stepping out to quite the entrance since reverting back to singles competition last month.

The new entrance begins with a pair of cheerleaders cleaning the ramp with broomsticks before AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts runs down the lengthy list of Omega's accolades. Roberts introduces Omega as a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, IWGP Intercontinental Champion, No. 1 wrestler on the PWI500 in 2018, and a three-time recipient of the Tokyo Sports Best Bout of the Year. He typically ends the introduction by mentioning how Omega once wrestled in North Carolina.

A number of wrestling fans have been struggling to make sense of the North Carolina reference. On Thursday, Lance Storm pondered the same question and Omega was kind enough to solve the mystery.

Omega tweeted, "Hate to share industry secrets but it's a tribute to the Chicago Bulls and how they treated Michael Jordan making his entrance."

Basketball fans will remember that Jordan always stepped out to rowdy entrances at the Chicago Stadium and later the United Center in Chicago.

As noted, Omega will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship during an episode of AEW Dynamite on December 2.