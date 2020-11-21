AEW star Kenny Omega is not averse to the idea of AEW and WWE doing a "talent tradeoff" as he believes such an initiative would bring immense joy to existing fans of both companies and also possibly grow the overall wrestling fanbase.

"If, for some reason, WWE came knocking on our door and said, 'hey, we would love to do a talent switch or tradeoff, or work together on something, I'd be all for it,'" said Omega, during his appearance on The Wrestling Observer Radio on Friday.

Omega, who also serves as an EVP for AEW, joked that while he would love such a tradeoff, he's not sure whether AEW Chairman Tony Khan would be equally receptive to the idea.

"Whatever benefits the wrestling fan must always come first," he said. "When you start thinking about fantasy scenarios, if wrestlers crossed over like that, it gets really exciting."

Omega felt a talent exchange could really help grow wrestling's overall popularity.

"I think this is the kind of shot in the arm that wrestling needs," said Omega, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. "Will we succeed in attracting more viewers than we already have at the table? We would never know until we tried.

"And even if we are unable to create new fans, it's still a win-win because you're only to going make the current fan happier," added Omega.

Since assuming an office position and also producing AEW matches as an agent, Omega admitted his perspective on how he views professional wrestling has changed drastically.

"I am always thinking about the fan first," he said. "I don't think you're gonna drive any fans away by having a friendly atmosphere and working together."

Omega also spoke in length about the improving relations between AEW and NJPW and the possibility of doing crossover shows with his old company.

"If word of mouth travelled that some really good wrestlers from another country are wrestling on Dynamite, it could really help both companies. End of the day, it's all about satisfying our fans, and that's what we're striving for."

Omega will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship during a special episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 2.

