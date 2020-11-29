AEW star Kenny Omega recently spoke to Forbes to promote next week's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, where he will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

When asked to name his "ideal opponent" from outside of AEW, Omega said he would love to work with AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and The New Day.

"AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan," said Omega. "He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent."

While adding that The New Day "would be a lot of fun to work with," Omega addressed his comparisons with SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins.

"I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins," he said. "Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together."

Omega said he wishes to tangle with "genuinely good dudes" and not just talented workers in the ring.

"I just want to work with good people—not good people in the sense that they're only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle," said Omega, who also serves as an EVP for AEW. "At the end of the day, I'd just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that's really what it's all about."

During the interview, Omega emphasized why AEW is home to "the best tag team wrestling in the world" and that he was honored to be a tag team specialist through his first year in the company. Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page held the AEW World Tag Team Championship for several months before dropping the titles to FTR at September's AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

"I look back on my first year and would grade it very, very favorably. In AEW, we have the best tag team wrestling in the world. I considered it an honor to be competing in the tag team division and working with so many talented teams. I feel sorry for anybody who cannot understand that it is every bit as important to be competing in [AEW's] tag team division as it is to be wrestling as a singles performer for a world championship."

As noted, soon after his match against Moxley, Omega will travel to Mexico City to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at Triplemania XXVIII on December 12.