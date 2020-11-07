Earlier today, news networks have projected Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Shortly before the news broke, soon-to-be former US President and current WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump commented about the election.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Biden has since picked up enough Electoral College votes to land himself in the White House, while also garnering a record number of nearly 75 million in Popular Vote.

Kevin Owens jokingly retweeted Trump, noting that he defeated Goldberg back in 2017 at WWE Fastlane. Owens actually lost his WWE Universal Title to Goldberg in a mere 22 seconds.

"And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title," Owens responded.

As noted, Owens is a member of Team SmackDown — featuring King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, and one Superstar to be named — for this year's Survivor Series on November 22. They will be going up against Team RAW, which consists of: AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and one Superstar to be named.