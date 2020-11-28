Kevin Owens wrestled Jey Uso in the main event of last night's SmackDown, winning via disqualification after Jey hit KO with a chair. Owens was able to recover and completely destroyed Jey with a number of chairshots of his own.

Owens then looked to the camera and yelled to Reigns — who was watching on a backstage monitor — "You watching, Roman?"

Earlier today on Talking Smack, Owens spoke with Paul Heyman, who told Owens he was at a crossroads in his career. He could either go the way most wrestlers go, or he could become a legend.

"You could say, 'I want that to be me. I want my reputation to live on for one-hundred years from now. I want to be a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer. I want to be a legend above all legends, an icon above all icons," Heyman said to KO. "The way to do that — and this is where it's interesting for me — is it's at Roman Reigns' expense. A champion is only as great as the challengers that he puts down. Nobody else around here may realize that you're the number one contender, but I do. Because I know how twisted that brain is, and you're looking at an opportunity here to get to Roman Reigns and solidify your legacy."

You can check out the full conversation in the clips below, but Owens finished off his talk with Heyman by letting him know what kind of guy he is.

"You know what I am, Paul?" Owens said. "I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy, I'm the guy that's going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him."

Earlier today, Reigns reacted to Owens' vicious attack on Jey:

"The Universal Championship should have been your only interest. You attack my blood, you bring violence and threaten our position. You have my attention."

WWE has yet to announce a match between the two Superstars, but it looks like that's where things are headed soon.

PART TWO @WWE #TalkingSmack @FightOwensFight #KevinOwens #KO is VERY serious about challenging @WWERomanReigns for the position of being the uncontroverted NUMBER ONE ... the Head of the Table ... the Tribal Chief ... the Universal Champion! pic.twitter.com/5o6e4ck7aQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 28, 2020

PART THREE@WWE

#TalkingSmack @FightOwensFight #KevinOwens #KO is VERY serious about challenginG @WWERomanReigns for the position of being the uncontroverted NUMBER ONE ... the Head of the Table ... the Tribal Chief ... the Universal Champion!pic.twitter.com/pUez2SlAWI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 28, 2020